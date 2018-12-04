Halo TV showed gets delayed, director departs

Bad news if you're counting the days until the Halo TV show airs: the people making it just revealed they're going to be turning in their assignment late. As a result of the show's delay, director Rupert Wyatt - who previously worked on Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the Exorcist TV show - has had to step down.

"It’s with great disappointment that changes to the production schedule of Halo prevent me from continuing in my role as a director on the series," he told Deadline . "My time on Halo has been a creatively rich and rewarding experience with a phenomenal team of people. I now join the legion of fans out there, excited to see the finished series and wishing everyone involved the very best."

Showtime, who are adapting the game with help from Amblin Television, blamed the delay on "production demands" created by the scope of the story.

"Showtime’s adaptation of Halo is evolving beautifully with rich characters, compelling stories and powerful scripts," said Gary Levine, president of programming at Showtime Networks. "Obviously, the production demands of this series are enormous, and we have had to add time to the schedule in order to do it right."

Steven Spielberg is still on board as executive producer, with Kyle Killen - who has written for shows like Mind Games and Awake - holding the pen, and Halo veteran Joseph Staten working on characters. The show was announced in 2013 and went into pre-production with Showtime in June. The rumored 2020 release date now seems unlikely.