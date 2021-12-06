Halo Infinite community director pens lengthy response to a slew of community complaints

The Halo Infinite community director has responded to ongoing complaints surrounding the game's multiplayer mode.

Over the past weekend, Brian 'Ske7ch' Jarrard posted a lengthy message to the Halo Infinite community via the game's official subreddit. Chiefly, Jarrard says he empathizes with the community's ongoing frustrations surrounding various aspects of the multiplayer mode, even though, as he notes in the message, he doesn't agree with the attacks players are making on developer 343 and their personnel.

Jarrard's lengthy message also speaks to particular areas of complaints surrounding Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode, such as the lack of the popular Slayer mode. The community director notes that 343 is having ongoing discussions surrounding the feasibility of implementing the Slayer mode, but notes that no one at 343 believed not including Slayer was a "good idea" in the first place.

Jarrard's letter also seems to suggest that many of the complaints ultimately stem from the decision to make Halo Infinite free-to-play. Concerns around playlists and progression are both tied to "UI limitations," and there are "complex and not-ideal progression and challenge systems intertwined in playlists and modes that are not necessarily trivial to de-couple and change."

Overall though, as Jarrard rightly notes, 343 has always been open and honest with its community, and has responded numerous times to complaints. Jarrard and other senior 343 personnel have countless times acknowledged various issues that are brought to them by the Halo Infinite community, and have even provided timelines for fixes in some cases.

Halo Infinite's campaign and multiplayer mode finally launch in full later this week on December 8, as the Master Chief's long road draws to a close. For what we made of the full campaign experience, head over to our Halo Infinite review for more.

