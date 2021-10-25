Hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of the Galaxy?

You'll face a choice to hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of Galaxy very quickly. It's one of the first choices you have to make in the game and it's not initially clear what the possible outcomes are. There are obvious benefits to each option - both the space llama and illegal tech will get you in trouble if discovered - but coming so soon in the game it's not entirely clear what the outcome will be either way. Coming up we'll cover exactly what happens depending on whether you chose to hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of Galaxy. There will be minor spoilers, but mainly relating to what happens as a result of your choice, which is what I assume you're here for anyway.

When you clear the Quarantine zone at the start of Guardians of the Galaxy you'll find you've picked up a space llama for your troubles because that's the kind of game this is. Trouble with this is that you're almost immediately caught by Nova Corp and have seconds to decide whether to hide the creature, or hide the tech. You can only hide one, so whichever one you don't chose will be discovered by the space cops. Here's what that means in the long run:

Nova Corp will find and confiscate the illegal tech. You'll be fined 7000 units for trespassing and smuggling illegal weapons. You won't later unlock additional homing missiles on the Milano because you lost the illegal tech. When you're locked in the Milano at a later stage, you'll discover the llama chewed holes in the wall, while hidden, that you can use to escape.

Nova Corp will find the Llama but won't confiscate it, so you'll keep it and the tech. You'll be fined 8000 units for trespassing and smuggling the llama. You'll eventually have homing missiles for the Milano, built from the illegal tech. When you're locked in the Milano at a later stage, you'll have to escape via a mini game where you direct the llama to chew through panel wiring to release the doors.

While there's no really meaningful difference from what you choose to hide on a grand scale, concealing the tech will give you extra weapons later for the Milano (although space battles are quite a minor part of the game), and the mini-game where you escape via directing the llama *by singing to it* is fun. So we'd recommend going for the tech, as long you don't mind an extra thousand units on your fine.

