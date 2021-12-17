Gran Turismo 7 trailer is a showcase for PS5's graphics and immersive DualSense controller

A new Gran Turismo 7 trailer explores some of the way PS5 helps the game achieve a sense of realism that's "kind of tangible."

Polyphony Digital director Kazunori Yamauchi walks us through the new trailer, which shows a variety of cars and tracks captured in gameplay and cinematic sequences on PS5. Yamauchi says Gran Turismo 7 breaks new ground for the series thanks in part to Sony's new-gen hardware.

"The performance of the PS5 gives us, for the first time, something we've been striving for throughout the Gran Turismo series," he says. "I personally feel that we've finally achieved a level of realism that's kind of tangible."

Apparently, the PS5 DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback go a long way in making you feel like you're actually at the racetrack while playing Gran Turismo 7. Specifically, the adaptive triggers mimic the sensation of a race car's braking system by activating a certain resistance that goes away when the brakes lock up.

Of course, PS5's 4K, ray tracing, and HDR support are key factors in Gran Turismo's visual realism, portraying lifelike shadows and reflections and displaying a crystal-clear image. "I think that images which previously looked like CGI no longer look that way," Yamauchi adds.

Gran Turismo 7 launches March 4, 2022 on PS4 and PS5. Naturally, the PS4 version won't benefit from the same features mentioned in the new trailer, but here's hoping it'll still be plenty fun and pretty.

