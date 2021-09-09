Gran Turismo 7 release date set for March

Gran Turismo 7 debuted a brand new gameplay trailer and March 2022 release date during today's PlayStation showcase.

Racing games are often visual showpieces for gaming hardware, and Gran Turismo doesn't disappoint in this stunning gameplay footage captured on PS5. Ostentatious supercars glimmer and cast shadows in real-time with the position of the sun thanks to PS5 ray-tracing, a diverse range of environments and weather effects look as realistic as we've seen in the racing space, and performance looks smooth as butter. And thankfully, we only have a few months left before we can get back on the track, as PlayStation and developer Polyphony Digital announced today that Gran Turismo 7 is launching on PS4 and PS4 on March 4, 2022.

If you're a big fan of the series, you might've noticed several callbacks to Gran Turismo history, including some beautifully remade shots from the first four games. Along with plenty of rubber-burning action and breathtaking cinematics, today's trailer also gave a look at Gran Turismo 7's in-game UI, map selection screen, and breadth of customization options you'll use to fine-tune your ride.

Gran Turismo 7 was originally due to launch in 2021, but was delayed by Sony in February for pandemic-related reasons. It was also supposed to be exclusive to Sony's new-gen PS5, but a decision was made fairly recently to bring it to PS4 as well.

