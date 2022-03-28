Grab an RTX 3080 Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 for its lowest ever price this week

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is taking part in some particularly stunning gaming laptop deals this week. Laptops Direct is offering a massive £650 discount on this RTX 3080 configuration, leaving us with the cheapest final price we've seen on this model yet - £1,689.97, down from £2,343.97.

You'll need to use promo code MEGA20 for the full discount here, saving an additional £20 at checkout to bring the sales price below £1,700. However, once you do, you're getting one of the best value gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long time. After all, this is a top of the line configuration of one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is outfitted with that classic RTX 3080 GPU, as well as a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For reference, the cheapest we usually see RTX 3080 laptop deals drop to is £1,700 - and that's only during particularly lucrative sales events. For reference, Amazon is attempting to match Laptops Direct's offer, hitting £1,709 on this configuration for the first time - the cheapest we've seen this model go for in the past is £1,849.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals in the US and UK further down the page.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HS | £2,343.97 £1,689.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £650 - You're saving a massive £650 on this RTX 3080 laptop this week, leaving us with a stunning £1,689.97 sales price. Remember to use promo code MEGA20 for the full savings here, as you nab yourself one of the best prices we've ever seen on an RTX 3080 rig - and the lowest we've seen on this particular Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 configuration.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If the power on offer in the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 above is too much, you'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals on some of our favorite models just below.

