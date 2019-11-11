Grab a Google Home Mini for $25 and get even more Google tech with this Walmart deal

You can make your home life a little more responsive for about half the normal price with a new deal on Google's most stylish home voice assistant hardware. Walmart is currently offering Google Home Mini for $25, a saving of nearly 50% off the standard price of $49 - and that's just one of the substantial discounts that you can find on Google-integrated hardware on Walmart's site .

The Google Home Mini deal gives you your choice of Chalk, Charcoal, or Coral - which translates to light grey, dark grey, and pink. It's built to support Google Assistant right out of the box with easy setup via your smartphone. Once you get it going, you can use it to check your email on the go, give you a weather forecast, control your smart lights or other supported smart devices, and more - all of which can be customized to individual users based on your voice. If you already know you'll want one for multiple rooms, you can save even more by picking up a Google Home Mini Chalk 2-Pack for $45 on Walmart (though then you don't get to pick your colors).

Google Home Mini | $25 at Walmart, was $49

Google Home Mini | $25 at Walmart, was $49

Want an even more powerful home assistant? You can check out the Google Nest Hub to get both audio and visual info on screen, ideal for perusing weather forecasts, reading recipes, or just about anything else, all for $99 at Walmart (a total saving of $50). The sale is on all kinds of Google-related tech, so even if you're all set for home assistants, it's worth checking out for other deals. As usual for Walmart, you'll be able to choose between delivery or pick-up at a local store, depending on what is available in your area.