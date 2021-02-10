GOG Valentine's Day sale includes Cyberpunk 2077, Control: Ultimate Edition, and thousands more

GOG has opened up its Valentine's Day sale a few days ahead of the holiday, and you can take advantage of discounts on Cyberpunk 2077, Control: Ultimate Edition, Dead Cells, and thousands upon thousands more. Really, it's best to look away now if you're prone to impulse buying PC games (or keep looking if you feel like impulse buying PC games).

The "We Love Games" sale from GOG slashes prices on a massive range of AAA games and indie gems alike, but we've narrowed down a small list of highlights. Still, it's worth scrolling through the complete selection for the chance you find something a little more niche, like Noita. Personally, I've had my eye on Arkham's Prey for a couple of years now, so I finally pulled the trigger on the Deluxe Edition for $11.99 (down from $39.99 - score).

GOG's Valentine's Day sale is live now and runs until the day after Valentine's Day, February 15th, at 6am PST / 9am EST, so you've got a few days to decide which deal(s) you'll snag.

If you want to game without spending a dime, don't miss our up-to-date round-up of the best free games available now.