God of War Ragnarok may not be PS5 exclusive

God of War Ragnarok may not be a PS5 exclusive, according to a recent interview with a top PlayStation executive.

In an interview with The Telegraph , PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan was asked flat-out if God of War Ragnarok will be a PS5 exclusive. "Sorry. I've got nothing to say about that today," Ryan answers, thereby launching the speculation ships.

With God of War Ragnarok set to release sometime next year, players are naturally wondering if it will be a next-gen exclusive, or will release cross-gen on both PS4 and PS5. God of War Ragnarok was only announced during September's PS5 showcase, and it's unclear how long Sony Santa Monica has been working on the title. If it has been in production for some time, then a cross-gen release wouldn't be all that surprising.

Either way, it'll likely still boast some serious upgrades from current to next-gen, with improved graphics and load times, and should make use of the haptic feedback on the DualSense controller . With that being said, you might want to get your PS5 pre-order sorted, as God of War Ragnarok will shine on the next-gen console.

Cross-gen titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales are good examples of what we might expect if God of War Ragnarok releases on both PS4 and PS5. As we previously reported , purchasing a copy for PS4 gets you a free upgrade to the PS5 version, which boasts improved skin, eyes, hair and facial animations and ray-tracing.

In the same interview, Jim Ryan insists that £70 is a fair price for PS5 games. Ryan suggests that "if you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game, such as Demon's Souls...I think that's a very straightforward comparison to draw."

Cory Barlog first told us "Ragnarok is coming" to the God of War PS5 sequel over a year ago.