Given a second chance, Rian Johnson wouldn’t change a single thing about Star Wars: The Last Jedi

If we got to start over and do something again, would we change anything? We’ve all had life-affirming moments that we really wish we could end up pressing the rewind button on. Rian Johnson, though? He’s sticking to his guns (or should that be blasters?); for Johnson, there’s nothing he’d change about Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Speaking to /Film, The Last Jedi director was unequivocal in his response to fan backlash – OTT or otherwise – by saying, “There’s nothing I’ve read or seen that’s made me think, ‘Oh god, I did kind of mess that up, I would’ve done that differently if I could go back,'” he says. “I still genuinely believe in all the decisions I’ve made.”

Johnson had absolutely no need to respond so the more power to him for coming out and facing the music, as it were. Having said that, I’m still scarred for life by Chewie eating a roasted Porg. Not cool, Rian. Not. Cool.

The backlash was so great, though, that it seemed to completely sink Johnson – for a few days at least. “At the time, I thought, ‘Oh my god, does everybody hate this? Did I totally mess up, was I wrong?’,” the director revealed, “And I had a very dark hour of the soul…because I had no context for this.”

It’s almost as if an actual human being is on the receiving end of those hateful comments. If nothing else, I love how stubborn Johnson is. It’s his baby, and he’s got no regrets: what you see is what you get, for better or worse.

Image: