Giancarlo Esposito to star in new Netflix series from executive producer Ridley Scott

Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in Jigsaw, a new action heist series for Netflix.

The series is loosely based on real events surrounding $70 billion in bonds that went missing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The eight-part series spans a quarter of a century, ranging from 24 years before the heist to one year after the event. According to Netflix, the series will take a "nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control".

Alongside Esposito, the cast of the series also includes Jai Courtney ( The Suicide Squad ), Rufus Sewell ( Old ), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Paz Vega (The OA), and Peter Mark Kendall (The Americans).

The series is currently filming in New York, but it doesn't have a release date yet. Ridley Scott is on board as executive producer, while Eric Garcia is the showrunner –he's the author of the novel Matchstick Men, which was adapted into a movie by Scott in 2003 starring Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell. Jose Padilha, who's previously worked on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, will direct the first two episodes.

Esposito, meanwhile, is best known for his roles as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian . He's also appeared in The Boys, Dear White People, and The Get Down. He's received five Emmy nominations for his television work.