Ghost Recon Breakpoint next-gen enhancements for PS5 and Xbox Series X detailed

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be playable on Xbox Series X and PS5 with next-gen enhancements thanks to backwards compatibility support.

The latest tactical shooter in the Tom Clancy series is getting graphical enhancements as part of its most recent title update. Ubisoft detailed the next-gen modes players will be able to enjoy when they jump into the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with "multiple options for prioritizing either performance or resolution".

"We are happy to announce that Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be playable on next-generation consoles," Ubisoft's post states. "With our next-gen backwards compatibility, players will also be able to enjoy an enhanced Ghost Recon Breakpoint experience".

The options include performance and resolution modes for both next-gen consoles. Performance mode can run at 1080p at 60FPS on both Xbox Series X and PS5, while the resolution mode upscales it to 4K at 30FPS on both machines. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will run the game in 1440p at 30FPS at all times.

If you already own a copy of Ghost Recon Breakpoint on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll also be able to carry over your progression with your player profile. This means any purchases and inventory items will be accessible on the corresponding next-gen console - PS4 with PS5 and Xbox One with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The 3.03 title update released back on November 9 just shy of the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5. With a host of quality of life improvements to features such as inventory management and the UI for the item wheel, Ubisoft said the update brings "major improvements and adds more depth to the Ghost experience".

Many other current-gen games have received free next-gen upgrades, with the likes of Dead by Daylight, Halo: The Masterchief Collection, and more.

