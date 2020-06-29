Ghost of Tsushima theatrical trailer kicks off the story of Jin Sakai

The latest Ghost of Tsushima trailer, titled "A Storm is Coming," is one minute of gorgeous CG theatrics that's sure to get you excited ahead of its July 17 release for PS4. Check it out here .

Tsushima, on the brink of the destruction by way of ruthless Mongol invaders, needs Jin Sakai to protect its people. "You are a samurai," the voiceover states, "Bound to uphold a code. To live, fight, and die with honor. Few stray from this path. What will you become?"

In Ghost of Tsushima, you have the option to play as a ghost or as a samurai, and while it won't affect the plot, it will change up the gameplay quite a bit (and you can switch back and forth between the two, so don't agonize over the decision too much). The trailer description reads: "As he embarks on an epic adventure for the freedom of Tsushima, he must set aside samurai traditions, embrace unconventional methods, and forge a new path—the path of the Ghost."

But no matter how you choose to play the game, it won't change how gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima looks. While the trailer isn't not representative of how the gameplay will look, you can't deny the CG sequences are breathtaking - and I expect quite a few of them to appear as cutscenes in Ghost of Tsushima. I gasped during the brief scene where bright yellow fall leaves gently drop around Jin as he unsheathes his katana.

As we previously reported , Ghost of Tsushima recently went gold ahead of its release, a few days of its original release date of June 26 (the game was delayed due to COVID-19 affecting working conditions). Couple this theatrical trailer with the 18 minutes of unfettered Ghost of Tsushima content shown during PlayStation's May State of Play , and it's safe to say the hype train has left the station. Ghost of Tsushima will debut for PS4 on July 17,