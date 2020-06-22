Ghost of Tsushima has gone gold ahead of its July release

Sucker Punch announced today that Ghost of Tsushima has gone gold ahead of its July 17 release.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIkJune 22, 2020

Going gold means the game is ready to be pressed onto a master disc for mass production. Sucker Punch shared the announcement on its official Twitter account along with an adorable collage of the developers working on Ghost of Tsushima from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotly anticipated samurai epic went gold just a few days shy of its original release date, June 26. As GamesRadar previously reported , Ghost of Tsushima was pushed to July 17 back in late April as a result of the team having to adapt to the working conditions set forth by COVID-19 (or it was delayed so it wouldn't compete with The Last of Us 2, take your pick).

We got a great, long look (read: 18 minutes) at Ghost of Tsushima gameplay during the Sony's State of Play stream in May, and it was full of exciting stuff. As we reported , the game has a notable lack of intrusive UI elements like waypoints - instead, it uses gusts of wind and wild animals to help you find your way. There are two modes of combat: samurai action and ghost stealth, with the former utilizing a katana and longbow and the latter carrying a katana and dagger. There's no honor system here, so whatever combat path you choose for Jin will not affect the story.

There's a lot of excitement around Ghost of Tsushima (for good reason) so it's great to see the team at Sucker Punch succeed in getting the game gold before its July 17 release.