Get free Disney Plus UK with this O2 deal on new phones, upgrades and SIM only

Calling anyone in need of a mobile contract upgrade - you can get free Disney Plus UK with this O2 deal. As a special offer to celebrate the streaming service's launch, O2's offering six months of Disney Plus for free with its latest plans. All you need to do is select it as an 'Extra' at checkout. Better still, it applies to new and existing users. Because O2 has good coverage across the UK and still provides perks like O2 Priority (which gets you discounts on everything from concerts to food each week), most contracts are a solid investment.

That's to say nothing of value for money. Seeing as the Disney service costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year, the fact that you can get six months of free Disney Plus UK with this o2 deal isn't bad going. You're essentially killing two birds with one stone, particularly if you were on the fence about it anyway (and if that's the case, you can find out more in our guide to Disney Plus UK).

As for those who want Disney Plus but don't need to upgrade yet, you can still save some cash thanks to this offer. More specifically, "add Disney+ as an Extra to your current plan via My O2 for £5.99 a month, and we’ll give you £2 a month off your bill".

We've listed the deal itself below, along with a few other offers to get you started. You always have the option of just picking up a Disney Plus bundle on its own if you don't need a new phone or upgrade too.

Free Disney Plus UK

Sim-only deal + 6 months of Disney Plus | from £10p/m on O2

A cheap way of getting your hands on that free Disney Plus sub is via a sim-only deal. Prices vary, but the cheapest is £10 per month for unlimited texts/minutes and 2GB data over 18 months.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G + 6 months of Disney Plus + 5GB data p/m | £44.50p/m on O2

Want the new Samsung Galaxy S20? You can get a 36-month contract with unlimited minutes/texts, 5GB data per month, and six months of Disney Plus for your trouble.View Deal

A lovely 5G Galaxy S20 is certainly a bit on the pricey side, but if you scroll down a bit, our comparison chart below compares the latest prices at O2 for a bunch of our favourite mobile phone deals. There's a tab for the network's SIM only deals too.

Naturally, you'll need a good internet connection to make the most of this. We've got a few recommendations with our guide to the best cheap broadband deals.

Concerned that there isn't a lot to watch on Disney Plus? Don't worry, it's crammed with hundreds of hours of content. Because Disney owns a ton of licenses, that means you'll get Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons, National Geographic, Pixar, and more alongside all the usual Disney stuff you'd expect. In fact, there's even a live-action Star Wars show called The Mandalorian, not to mention every X-Men film. More is set to land over the next year or so, too - for example, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is on the way by the end of 2020. And hey, you can always pick up a Disney Plus free trial if you want to get the lay of the land first.

If you do decide to get it, it's widely available on devices too. For a comprehensive list of where you can find Disney Plus, check out our list below:

Samsung devices (includes Smart TVs)

LG devices (includes Smart TVs)

Sony Smart TVs using Android

iOS smartphones and tablets (iPhone, iPad, etc)

Android smartphones and tablets (e.g. Samsung Galaxy)

PS4

Xbox One

Roku devices

Fire TV sticks

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Web browser

Chromebooks

Fancy a nicer screen to watch Disney Plus on? Be sure to take a look at the best gaming TVs, including 4K panels and QLED devices.