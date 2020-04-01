This O2 deal gets you six months of free Disney Plus UK

Heads up everyone, this SIM-only O2 deal gets you six months of free Disney Plus UK. Yup, you can grab half a year of the streaming service along with a mobile contract at no extra cost. Cool, right?

More specifically, a SIM-only offer with unlimited texts/minutes and 20GB data costs just £15 per month but will still net you six months of Disney Plus UK. Then there's an O2 deal with unlimited texts/minutes and 100GB data for £20p/m, again featuring Disney Plus. And that's only the beginning; more discounts are available on O2's website, linked right here. Check it out. Better still, they apply to new and existing users.

For those who don't want to upgrade their handset but fancy a new contract, those SIM-only reductions will be tempting; they get you plenty of data on a reliable network, and you don't need to mess about with getting used to a new phone. As for the Disney Plus add-on? All you need to do is select it as an 'Extra' at checkout.

Because O2 has good coverage across the UK and still provides perks like O2 Priority (which gets you discounts on everything from concerts to food each week), most contracts are a solid investment.

That's to say nothing of value for money. Seeing as the Disney service costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year, the fact that you can get six months of free Disney Plus UK with this o2 deal isn't bad going. You're essentially killing two birds with one stone, particularly if you were on the fence about it anyway (and if that's the case, you can find out more in our guide to Disney Plus UK).

Want Disney Plus but don't need to upgrade yet? You can still save some cash thanks to this offer. Indeed, "add Disney+ as an Extra to your current plan via My O2 for £5.99 a month, and we’ll give you £2 a month off your bill".

We've listed some of the best deals below, along with a few other offers to get you started. You always have the option of just picking up a Disney Plus bundle on its own if you don't need a new phone or upgrade too.

Naturally, you'll need a good internet connection to make the most of this. We've got a few recommendations with our guide to the best cheap broadband deals.

Concerned that there isn't a lot to watch on Disney Plus? Don't worry, it's crammed with hundreds of hours of content. Because Disney owns a ton of licenses, that means you'll get Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons, National Geographic, Pixar, and more alongside all the usual Disney stuff you'd expect. In fact, there's even a live-action Star Wars show called The Mandalorian, not to mention every X-Men film. More is set to land over the next year or so, too - for example, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is on the way by the end of 2020. And hey, you can always pick up a Disney Plus free trial if you want to get the lay of the land first.

If you do decide to get it, it's widely available on devices too. For a comprehensive list of where you can find Disney Plus, check out our list below:

Samsung devices (includes Smart TVs)

LG devices (includes Smart TVs)

Sony Smart TVs using Android

iOS smartphones and tablets (iPhone, iPad, etc)

Android smartphones and tablets (e.g. Samsung Galaxy)

PS4

Xbox One

Roku devices

Fire TV sticks

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Web browser

Chromebooks

Fancy a nicer screen to watch Disney Plus on? Be sure to take a look at the best gaming TVs, including 4K panels and QLED devices.