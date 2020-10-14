Get any colour of Nintendo Switch Lite with Minecraft for under £200 now - the console is now readily available!

The Amazon Prime Day deals are seeing prices cut across every console - in some form or another, be it hardware or software - bar the PS5 and Xbox Series X (understandable, given they're not even out yet), including Nintendo's handheld-only variant of its current-gen system, the Nintendo Switch Lite.

A number of Nintendo Switch Lite bundles are discounted as part of the ongoing week of deals, and not just exclusively on Amazon for Prime members: UK retailer Currys also has a bargain of a bundle that includes the recently released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, saving you £15.

Given how limited Nintendo Switch stock can be at the best of times, the Switch Lite is a great, more affordable alternative, with the only drawback being the inability to hook the console up to the TV (which, let's be honest, is the worst way to play Switch games).

Right now, you can save money on bundles with Minecraft, Monopoly, and more, with options to choose from a variety of colours too. It's rare that we have this much choice when it comes to Switch bundles, so make good on the opportunity now while you still can.

If you do pick up the Currys bundle, be sure to use the code "GAMINGFREEDEL" at checkout, which will save you even more cash with free delivery on the bundle itself!

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Lite + Monopoly | £212.99 £199.00 at Amazon UK

Choose any colour of the Nintendo Switch Lite, and get a digital code for Monopoly with it for under £200, saving you £13 in the process. Stock isn't in till October 15, but you can secure your order now.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft | £218.99 £199.00 at Amazon UK

This Minecraft flavoured bundle nets you both a Nintendo Switch Lite (any colour) plus a physical copy of Mojang's brilliant survival crafting phenomenon, which itself includes the Super Mario Mash-Up bundle. Bargain.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Super Mario 3D All-Stars| £244.99 £229.00 at Currys

Save £14.99 on this amazing Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Currys. You'll earn yourself the cool Turquoise edition of the handheld console, alongside a physical copy of the recently released remastered Mario trilogy. Enter the code GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout to get free delivery with it.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Amazon

These offers won't last forever, and stock is likely to dry up fast, so take advantage of the deal now while you still can, and be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar+ forever great saving coming out of Amazon Prime Day in the hours ahead.

