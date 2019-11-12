Get a powerful Alienware M15 for $550 off with this limited-time promo code

You usually have to pay out the ear if you want gaming-ready performance in a laptop, but this pre-Black Friday deal will give you a powerful, portable, video game rig - with savings of more than half a grand on one of our picks for the best gaming laptops . For a limited time, you can punch in discount code AW15550AFF to get an Alienware M15 laptop for $1,149.99 at Dell.com , down $550 from the standard price of $1,699.99 with free shipping in the US. That comes with a 9th gen Intel i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and more goodies standard.

With a 15" 1080p screen, this laptop will easily handle modern games at high settings with a nice-and-smooth framerate. No, you don't get the built-in ray tracing support of GeForce's new RTX line of cards, but most games still don't support the new light-rendering method. In other words, this laptop should do you just fine, especially at the discounted price that comes in at not much over one grand.

Here are the full specs for the technically inclined:

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H (6-Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4.5Ghz w/Turbo Boost)

Windows 10 Hoe, 64-bit, English

NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz

256GB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive

