Get a new look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer

We've got another look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer. While previously filming in Germany, the production has now moved to the UK to finish things up before its anticipated release in the fall of 2021.

Deadline also confirms Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, with Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris joining in yet-to-be-announced roles.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said of the film. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Since Spencer is an independent film, it's had to jump through some hoops and deal with some additional trials that major motion pictures wouldn't have had to fuss with. "We are extremely grateful for the support of our distributors worldwide, our partners and funders who have shown tremendous commitment to us in these extraordinary times," said Spencer director Pablo Larraím. "With Kristen Stewart, Steven Knight and the rest of our fantastic team both in front and behind the camera we are bringing Spencer to the world. It is an independently produced film made for the big screen about an iconic woman’s own declaration of independence. We couldn’t be more excited!"

Not sure what you're getting into yet? The film is set in December 1991 when the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has grown cold. Rumors of affairs and the couple filing for divorce are rife, but there are Christmas festivities and Sandringam Estate to be endured before any decisions can be officially made. Regardless, this year promises to be much different, and this is what the film will explore.

