Get a great starter mouse from Acer for just £18

Just starting out with PC gaming? Thinking about upgrading to your first proper gaming mouse? Good news - there’s a stonking deal on the Acer Predator Cestus 300 with Argos who have slashed its price to just £18 . That’s excellent value for money on something with an RRP of £50. This is also the cheapest it’s ever been as far as we can tell, so now’s a good time to invest in a reliable entry-level pointer. If you’d prefer something a little quicker but still thoroughly affordable, the Corsair Harpoon RGB is also on sale at Argos for a reduced £21 (it’s usually £28). No matter what you decide, don’t wait too long. These are clearance items, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

You’d be hard-pressed to find other gaming pointers for such a low cost. Although neither will win an award for the best gaming mouse , you can’t complain at that price. They aren’t light on features, either. The Cestus 300 packs Dual Omron Switches to give up to 70M clicks over its lifetime, 4 programmable buttons and a DPI of 5,000. If you’re not au fai with technical jargon, DPI boils down to how fast the cursor moves on your screen. 5,000 is definitely at the lower end of the scale (12,000 tends to be the norm these days), but that’s still a damn sight faster than any non-gaming mouse. Corsair’s Harpoon RGB is a good alternative with a slightly faster DPI of 6,000 and 6 programmable buttons to boot (the addition of 2 side buttons near the thumb-rest is a real bonus, particularly in shooters - it cuts down finger travel time drastically).

You can also complete a mini Acer set by picking up a keyboard if you’re so inclined: Argos are offering the mechanical Acer Predator Aethon 500 for £75 instead of £175. It’s not necessarily the best gaming keyboard we’ve ever seen, but you can’t complain too much with such a hearty reduction.

Corsair Harpoon RGB | £21 at Argos (save £7)

Although this isn’t as big a saving, it’s still worth considering. Corsair is an excellent brand and the Harpoon RGB is definitely a step above the Predator Cestus 300.View Deal

