Get a digital copy of The Outer Worlds on Xbox One for only $40

If you've been itching to get your hands on the space RPG The Outer Worlds , now is the time to do it. Amazon has a great deal on an Xbox One digital code, and it's not even Black Friday yet. You can get The Outer Worlds Standard Edition for just $40 instead of $60 - a 33% price cut. This is the first time The Outer Worlds has been available at this low a price point, and we're not sure how long this game deal will last.

The latest game from Obsidian wowed us with its hilarious take on capitalism, colorful worlds, and seemingly limitless dialogue options. It's endless fun and can be enjoyed by hardcore RPG players and newcomers alike. The Outer Worlds is, simply put, a great game, and if you've been hesitating to pull the trigger and get your hands on it, the time for hesitation has long passed.

The Outer Worlds is nominated for four games at this years Game Awards: Best Narrative, Best Performance (Ashly Burch), Best RPG, and Game of the Year. Considering it's only been out for a month, snagging the game for $20 off the original sticker price is quite the deal. Plus, you'll get the download code immediately and can start playing right away, no need to sit by your front door anxiously awaiting the postman.