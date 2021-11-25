Get a colorful new wireless Xbox controller for just $49 in Walmart's Black Friday deals

If you need a cheap Xbox controller, then this Walmart deal is currently selling a range of colors at $49, among the other Black Friday Xbox controller deals out there. Depending what you choose that could save you up to $15.99 on the original retail price. There's Electric Volt (a sort of limey green), Pulse Red, Shock Blue, Robot white and Daystrike Camo (red and grey). And if you just want a black Xbox controller for $49, there's that option too. Although that doesn't seem to have any money off, despite a Black Friday deals tag on the site.

These cheap Xbox controllers work on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC wirelessly via Bluetooth and feature a 3.5mm audio headset jack so you can plug in your favourite headset. If you want to go beyond the basic 'plug and start playing games' side of things then by using the Xbox Accessories app you can remap buttons to create custom controller profiles.

If you're looking to upgrade more than just a cheap Xbox controller then check out the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and see if you can get a console bargain. We're also tracking the Xbox Series X restocks if you've been having trouble finding anything. There's also our Xbox Live deals round up if you're looking to get online for less, and we've got the best Xbox Series X external hard drives as well if you're running out of storage.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt $59.00 Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt $59.00 $49.00 at Walmart save $10

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red $64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red $64.99 $49.00 at Walmart save $15.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue $64.88 Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue $64.88 $49.00 at Walmart save $15.88

Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White $59.88 Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White $59.88 $49.00 at Walmart save $10.88

Xbox Wireless Controller - Daystrike Camo $64.00 Xbox Wireless Controller - Daystrike Camo $64.00 $49.00 at Walmart save $15

