How to reroll in Genshin Impact and try your luck again

You might be wondering how to reroll in Genshin Impact - you’ve created a Genshin Impact account and made your first Wishes but the results, unfortunately, are not as good as you had hoped. You can accept it and hope for better results in the future, you can invest a lot of real money to get more Wishes, or you can try rerolling.

Rerolling means that you create a new Genshin Impact account to try your luck again. This practice can be very rewarding if it gets you that Diluc or Venti you always wanted. But rerolling is also time-consuming, and it’s hard to do it more than a few times.

Should you reroll in Genshin Impact?

Given that you are not 100% happy with your Wish results, the answer to this question mainly depends on how far you are in the game. Rerolling means starting all over again, so you should definitely think twice before giving up your current progress in favor of a new account. If you’re not much higher than Adventure Rank 5 though, it can be well worth the 30 minute time investment.

Besides that, you should also carefully consider what you hope to get out of it. If your first Wish pulls are all Ambers, or you just don’t like your overall team right now, you have a good reason for rerolling. Chances are that your retry will make you far happier about your overall results.

However, if you want to reroll just to get a 5-star character (or one specific 4-star), you should reconsider whether you truly want to invest that kind of time. Keep in mind that the chance of pulling a 5-star character is only 0.6 percent, meaning that the odds of getting one are still very low. You may have to reroll again many times before you get what you want. And even if you do get a 5-star result, it can also be a weapon instead of a character, which is probably not what most players are hoping for.

Genshin Impact reroll requirements

The good news is that miHoYo allows rerolling; you don’t have to fear a ban. Rerolling does require another email address though, so you need to either use a secondary mail address or create a new one. You can choose whichever you prefer (gmail, live etc.).

Unfortunately, PlayStation 4 accounts are linked to the player’s PlayStation Network account instead of email. As creating a new PSN account is not really an option, rerolling will only work for PC and mobile players.

How to reroll in Genshin Impact

Once you have an unused email address ready, open the game. Log out of your previous account if you haven’t done so already. Next, you must click ‘register now’ in the home menu. Fill in the new email address along with your personal details, and sign up.

Now you just need to start leveling your Adventure Rank by playing the game. The Wish feature unlocks at Rank 5, which should take you about half an hour. It is advisable to start making your Wishes as soon as you reach AR 5. If the results are disappointing enough to reroll again, you don’t want to waste time by playing any further.

Make sure you get all the Wishes available to you at this point. To get all the welcome gifts (which will include lots of Faiths/Wishes and Primogems), open up your messages and collect everything. To exchange the Primogems for Wishes, go to ‘Shop’ in the main menu, then to the ‘Paimon’s Bargains’ tab, and then to ‘Purchase with Primogems’. You can exchange your Primogems for Wishes here.

To make the Wishes, go back to the main menu, click ‘Wish’, and choose the banner you want. You can also check for codes online or read up on our Genshin Impact wishes and codes guide for additional Wishes and Primogems.

This is all you need to do to reroll. The rest is in the hands of the Gacha gods!