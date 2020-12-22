Genshin Impact 1.2 Update: Dragonspine, characters, weapons, artifacts, Frostbearing Tree, and The Chalk Prince and the Dragon

As an early Christmas present, the Genshin Impact 1.2 update is live, bringing lots of new characters, weapons, quests, and events to the game. On top of that, we'll get access to a giant mountain with an old tree and some valuable hidden treasures. Sounds good, right?

In the last couple of days, miHoYo dropped a lot of announcements with plenty of new information on the what's new in Genshin Impact 1.2. Here is an overview of the most fun and important things to explore in this new update!

New Genshin Impact 1.2 map: Dragonspine

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Genshin Impact 1.2 update, is the new map called ‘Dragonspine’. This snowy mountainous region stands in sharp contrast to the greenery of Mondstadt and Liyue. But much like the other regions, it is filled with puzzles and stuff to collect.

Dragonspine is a small region located on the east coast between Mondstadt and Liyue. As you can see in the picture, there will be a brand-new Domain in the middle of the map. Before you try to reach it, however, keep in mind that you must protect yourself from Dragonspine’s cold climate.

Every player will see a ‘Sheer Cold’ meter at the bottom of their screen, indicating how long you have until your characters start losing HP. Snowstorms will decrease the time you can spend in the cold before the meter is full. Be careful around water as well, no Genshin Impact character enjoys an icy swim!

How to stay warm in Dragonspine

Besides avoiding snowstorms, swimming and leaving the area altogether, there are a few ways to slow down the Sheer Cold.

Make a fire . Yes, simply light up some braziers, torches, or cooking places you might find.

. Yes, simply light up some braziers, torches, or cooking places you might find. Statues of the Seven and Teleport Waypoints will also protect you.

will also protect you. Get close to Warming Seelies. They are the same as Mondstadt/Liyue Seelies, but… well, warmer.

They are the same as Mondstadt/Liyue Seelies, but… well, warmer. Make Goulash from meat, carrots and tomato. This will decrease the speed of the Sheer Cold meter for 15 minutes. You need to complete the ‘Ah, Fresh Meat!’ quest to get the recipe.

from meat, carrots and tomato. This will decrease the speed of the Sheer Cold meter for 15 minutes. You need to complete the ‘Ah, Fresh Meat!’ quest to get the recipe. Make a Warming Bottle. You can only do this once your Frostbearing Tree level reaches 4 though (more on that below).

You can only do this once your Frostbearing Tree level reaches 4 though (more on that below). Collect Scarlet Quartz. This is a special resource found only in Dragonspine. It will hold off Sheer Cold for some time.

Genshin Impact 1.2 new characters

The first Genshin Impact Wish banner features a new character called Albedo. He is a Geo character using a Sword. His Elemental Skill, Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma (yes, that is the name) creates a crystallized platform which can lift you up. It also deals AoE Geo damage to nearby enemies. Albedo’s Elemental Burst, Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide, creates Geo energy bursts.

Other characters with an increased drop rate during the first Genshin Impact 1.2 Wish banner are Fischl (Electro), Sucrose (Anemo), and Bennett (Pyro). If you want to get the second new 5-star character, Ganyu, you will have to wait for the next Wish banner. Although not much else is known about her yet, Ganyu will be using a bow and has the Cryo element.

Genshin Impact 1.2 new weapons

Genshin Impact 1.2 will come with a new 5-star Sword obtainable from Wishes: the Summit Shaper. It is most suitable for DPS/defensive characters as it increases shield strength and attack damage.

But that’s not all; we have some good news for those who don’t want to rely on Wishes to get good weapons. Four new 4-star weapons will be obtainable by questing and exploring Dragonspine. Those four are:

Festering Desire (Sword) : increases Elemental Skill damage and critical rate. You will receive this weapon after completing the ‘Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I’ and the Event Quest ‘Festering Desire’.

: increases Elemental Skill damage and critical rate. You will receive this weapon after completing the ‘Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I’ and the Event Quest ‘Festering Desire’. Snow-Tombed Starsilver (Claymore) : Normal and Charged attacks have a chance to drop an icicle on the target, dealing AoE attack damage. Get Dragonspine exploration achievements to unlock the blueprint.

: Normal and Charged attacks have a chance to drop an icicle on the target, dealing AoE attack damage. Get Dragonspine exploration achievements to unlock the blueprint. Dragonspine Spear (Polearm) : just like the Snow-Tombed Starsilver, Normal and Charged attacks have a chance to drop an icicle on the target. Complete the ‘Festering Fang’ quest to get the blueprint.

: just like the Snow-Tombed Starsilver, Normal and Charged attacks have a chance to drop an icicle on the target. Complete the ‘Festering Fang’ quest to get the blueprint. Frostbearer (Catalyst): this one, too, will have a chance to hit the target with an icicle. You will get the blueprint at Frostbearing Tree level 10.

New Artifacts and Domain: Peak of Vindagnyr

Not much is known about the new Domain yet, except that it’s called the Peak of Vindagnyr, it is an Artifact Domain, and you will find it on the high mountain in Dragonspine.

Before you can enter Peak of Vindagnyr, you need to complete a quest called ‘In the Mountains’, which becomes available after speaking to Iris in the Dragonspine encampment. This Domain has the following new Artifact drops:

Blizzard Strayer. A 2-piece set grants a Cryo damage bonus of 15%, and a 4-piece set increases your critical rate when attacking a frozen character.

A 2-piece set grants a Cryo damage bonus of 15%, and a 4-piece set increases your critical rate when attacking a frozen character. Heart of Depth. A 2-piece set gives you a Hydro damage bonus of 15%, while a 4-piece set increases your Normal and Charged Attack damage by 30% after using an Elemental Skill.

New Feature: the Frostbearing Tree

The Frostbearing Tree is an important new feature in the Genshin Impact 1.2 Update. The idea is similar to that of the Statues of the Seven: you need to collect certain materials while exploring, and then offer those materials to the Frostbearing Tree in return for special rewards.

The material you need to level up the Frostbearing Tree is ‘Crimson Agate’. It is a red, glowing resource which you can find all over Dragonspine. Once you offer enough Crimson Agate, the Frostbearing Tree will be leveled up, and you will get rewards in the form of Mora, Enhancement Ore, Wishes, Crafting Material, Character Experience, and a whole lot more.

Genshin Impact 1.2 will immediately start a new event: The Chalk Prince and the Dragon. There will be four different acts starting on December 23, December 25, December 28, and December 31 respectively. Every Act will feature a different challenge.

During Act I you get the chance to collect Rime-Worn Fragments and Rime-Worn Crystals, while the other three Acts will contain Glimmering, Warm, or Miraculous Essence. You will be able to spend all these materials in the Event Shop. Every Traveler who reached Adventure Rank 20 and completed the main quest ‘For a Tomorrow Without Tears (Act II)’, will be able to join the update Event right away.

Let’s grab that winter coat and start exploring Dragonspine!