Genshin Impact handing out free Primogems after winning Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards

Genshin Impact is giving away free Primogems to players for winning Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards.

Just yesterday on December 9, miHoYo took home the Best Mobile Game award for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards, beating out the likes of League of Legends: Wild Rift and Fantasian. In celebration of the win, miHoYo announced it'll be giving away a grand total of 1,600 Primogems to players as a reward.

400 Primogems shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (server time) each day from December 11 to 14.Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 7 or above can claimed these Primogems at any time before the end of Version 2.3.December 10, 2021 See more

The Primogems will be doled out in amounts over the course of four days, starting tomorrow on December 11 and wrapping up on December 14. On each of these days, all players have to do is log in to Genshin Impact on any platform, and they'll immediately be rewarded with 400 Primogems every day, as long as they've achieved Adventurer Rank 7.

It's a nice little move from miHoYo to the Genshin Impact community at large. If you can successfully hoard all 1,600 Primogems without spending them all before the end of Version 2.3, you'll actually have enough for 10 pulls from a single Banner event. That'd normally take a hell of a lot of grinding in Genshin Impact to earn, or cost you a pretty penny.

If you missed the action from the ceremony that took place in L.A. yesterday on December 9, you can head over to our guide on everything announced at The Game Awards 2021 for a recap. Alternatively, you can check out our feature on every winner from The Game Awards 2021 for a full look at all the victors across every award category.

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact fishing spots | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact Aloy character | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact Crossplay