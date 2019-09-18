Gears 5 unlockable characters: How to get Batista in Gears 5, plus characters from Halo, Terminator, and more

If you're wondering how to get Batista in Gears 5 then you've come to the right place. There's actually five separate unlockable characters in Gears 5 to use in multiplayer, including Dave Batista, from three different franchises; Halo, Terminator, and WWE. Here are all the Gears 5 unlockable characters and how to get them.

Gears 5 unlockable characters: Emile & Kat - Halo: Reach

First up in the list of Gears 5 unlockable characters are Emile and Kat from 2010's Halo: Reach. The pair will make another appearance in the upcoming PC releases for the Halo games, along with showing up in the Halo: Master Chief Collection, and now you can play as them in Gears 5 too.

Both Emile and Kat are playable as long as you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, or if you've pre-ordered the Gears 5 Ultimate Edition. It's not for sale at the moment, but we wouldn't be surprised if it shows up in the store later down the line.

Gears 5 unlockable characters: T-800 & Sarah Connor - Terminator: Dark Fate

Scheduled to release at the end of October is Terminator: Dark Fate, the next film in the Terminator franchise. Both Sarah Connor and T-800 are recurring characters in the Terminator series, and they're also playable in Gears 5, although of course they're on opposite factions.

To play as either Sarah Connor or T-800, you simply need to pre-order any version of Gears 5. Simpler requirements because let's face it, Sarah Connor and T-800 have nothing on Kat and Emile.

Gears 5 unlockable characters: Batista - WWE

The final Gears 5 unlockable character is Dave "Batista" Bautista, a wrestler in the WWE. Famous for his "Batista Bomb" move which involves bringing the other person above his head then ploughing them into the ground on their back. Batista is now available in Gears 5 and can be accessed via character customization unsurprisingly as 'Batista'. As a skin he only works with Marcus Fenix though, so don't for get that if you want him in the game.

That's all of the Gears 5 unlockable characters we know about, but if we discover anymore, we'll be sure to update this guide in the future. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of the Gears 5 components in the campaign.