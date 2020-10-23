Gears 5 story DLC revealed: When you can play it, who it may star, and more

Gears 5 story DLC is coming this December, and it's being built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X .

Developer The Coalition revealed it was working on the new downloadable content in an interview with IGN . The studio is keeping quiet on key details like release date and a potential price so far, but it did reveal the title, Hivebusters (which indicates the DLC will tell more of the story behind the team from Gears 5's Escape mode). We also know you'll also be able to play the DLC on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S .

"All I can say is December and the title is Hivebusters, so it might give you a little hint as to what that content might contain," Gears 5 principal lead producer Zoë Curnoe teased. "That'll be available on the new consoles as well, so it'll be optimized for those two."

Curnoe also revealed that the DLC will probably take three to four hours to play through, but you'll have to wait until December to hear more specifics. The Coalition technical director Mike Rayner added that Hivebusters will be the first Gears story created with the next generation of consoles fully in mind, rather than being upgraded to take advantage of their power after the fact.

"So the things that we're doing with global illumination and constant mapping I think are a good example, and we've made sure that the content is really set up to take advantage of that," Rayner said. "The ultra-res textures are now there and we can kind of tune them and make sure that they really show up in 4K resolution with the additional memory we have on these consoles and the ability to stream them in super fast."