10 games like Pokemon for the discerning trainer

You wanna be the very best, like no one ever was. To catch them is your real quest, to train them is your cause. But what do you do when you’ve caught them all and you really are the very best? Surely there has to be more out there for you. Well, luckily there is. If you've made your way through every Pokemon title going and you're eager for more games of a similar ilk while you patiently wait for Pokemon Sword and Shield to bless us with their presence, then look no further. Whether you enjoy collecting monster friends, or you enjoy raising or fighting with them, there are a lot of great games out there to keep you sated.

So without further ado, here's our list of the 10 best games like Pokemon.

1. World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

World of Final Fantasy has a lot of similarities to the classic Pokemon RPGs we know and love. You follow the journey of twins Lann and Reynn who are suffering from amnesia and don’t remember anything about their past. They are greeted by a mysterious woman who tells them they are Mirage keepers in the land of Gymoire. Mirages are monsters not unlike Pokemon who the twins can capture and train to fight for them. The land is inhabited by chibi-like people known as Lilikins, which is why everyone looks like cutesy Final Fantasy characters. The twins go through a portal to Gymoire to help battle against the Bahamutian Army who seek to destroy it. As they journey across the lands, they encounter other Final Fantasy characters who belong to different factions. Originally released in 2016, World of Final Fantasy got a bit of an update and re-release just last year with Maxima. The upgraded version adds even more Mirages to encounter, and more well-known Final Fantasy characters to meet, including Noctis, Lightening, and Yuna.

2. Yokai Watch 3

Available on: 3DS

While we wait for Yokai Watch 4 to find its way onto the Nintendo Switch at some point this year, Yokai Watch 3 is the latest instalment in the long-running franchise to get localised - and it’s an absolute must if you’re after something similar to the Pokemon RPGs. Yo-kai are spirits who come in all kinds of forms, from adorable cat-like creatures to fairies and bunnies. The story is split between two hemispheres and you switch between playing Nate in the new town of St. Peanutsburg, and Hailey who runs her own Yo-kai detective agency in Springdale. The third game in the series has over 600 kinds of Yo-Kai, including fun ‘Merica themed spirits that look like cowboys and cheeseburgers. Instead of capturing Yo-kai, you get the option to befriend them after a battle. Just as you train, evolve and battle with your best Pokemon buddies, you do much the same with the Yo-Kai, but it has its own unique grid-based battle system instead of move commands.

3. Digimon World: Next Order

Available on: PS4

Players have been making comparisons between Pokemon and Digimon for as long as they’ve both been around, so you really can’t go wrong with any Digimon title. Digimon World: Next Order is a great option for anyone who loved raising their Pokemon, as it puts more of emphasis on raising and training Digimon than other entries in the series. Next Order essentially builds on the Digital Monster, which was the tamagotchi-like digital pet that spawned the Digimon franchise. Set in an open-world, you are limited to just two Digimon who you evolve and train. If you loved the interactive side of Pokemon: Let’s Go where you could pet and feed Eevee or Pikachu, you’re sure to enjoy working on increasing your bond with your companions by feeding and praising your Digimon pals, and giving them various gifts. As you explore the world, you’ll encounter other owners who you can battle to develop your Digimon’s abilities and raise their levels to digivolve them. Instead of a turn-based battle system, Next Order changes it up from other entries with real-time fighting.

4. Slime Rancher

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

In Slime Rancher you’ve still gotta catch ‘em all, it’s just a bit more... well, slimy. As rancher Beatrix LeBeau, you explore the lands with your trusty vacpack. The objective is to capture different kinds of cute slimes you can find bouncing around the lands by sucking them up. You then plop the happy little blobs into your ranch and feed them until they drop plorts - slime droppings that act as the game’s currency. There’s a whole variety of different slimes that each have their own Plorts worth different values. Slimes will also evolve and grow, so if a pink slime eats a different kind of slime’s plort, they’ll evolve and turn into a unique slime. If you think about it, it works in a similar way to exposing, say, Eevee, to a certain type of evolution stone. By experimenting with plorts and slimes, you can create your very own special slimes and discover a whole host of different variants to rake in the big bucks. But beware, some slimes will attack you, and if you create too many you’ll be bombarded and be the cause of your very own adorable death trap.

5. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

Available on: PS4, Nintendo Switch

The latest in the Mystery Dungeon series, you play as a Chocobo and his pal Cid who are treasure hunters journeying through dungeons in order to help the town of Lostime. The townspeople have lost their memories thanks to the Bell of Oblivion that causes them to forget every time it rings. As the lovable Final Fantasy bird and his buddy, you have to recover their memories and restore what was once lost. Each person's memory is locked in different dungeons which are randomly generated, so you never know what traps or challenges await you. The dungeons and battles aren’t too dissimilar to those you find in Pokemon RPGs. As you traverse through the dungeons you’ll encounter various monsters who you can befriend using the buddy system. The monsters will then fight with you in the dungeons and help ease your way through some tough battles. Pokemon has already popped up in this long-running series, with the latest version being Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon on the 3DS back in 2016, so if you enjoyed that, you'll love this just as much.

6. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

Available on: PS4

Although we’ve already included a Digimon title in our list, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is worth a mention because of how different it is to Digimon World: Next Order. Instead of being limited to just two Digimon and solely focusing on raising them, you have a unlimited amount of different Digimon to train and fight with you as you progress through a proper story. There's no real-time fighting in this one either - Sleuth’s turn-based system is closer to the fighting style in Pokemon. While Next Order took place in a green open-world, the story of Cyber Sleuth takes place in EDEN, a digital cyberspace that's predominantly used by hackers. You play as an amateur hacker who joins the digital community and gets granted the ability to tame Digimon and battle with them. But things take a turn when EDEN gets infected by a virus that affects all its users. You start out with a choice of one of three starter Digimon just like you do in Pokemon, and you can also capture others as you journey through the digital world to find the source of the virus.

7. Monster Hunter Stories

Available on: iOS, Android, 3DS

Monster Hunter Stories has a lot of gameplay elements that will appeal to any Pokemon fan. Originally released on the 3DS, a mobile version of the RPG was released worldwide late last year. It's worth baring in mind it's a little pricey for mobile, but you are getting the full blown game. You play as the Rider, a character who hunts down and hatches monster eggs found around the world and has the ability to befriend them using the Egg-shaped Kinship stone. So instead of catch ‘em all, you hatch ‘em all. After your hometown gets burned down by a monster afflicted by a mysterious rage-induced state known as the Black Blight, you set out to try and quell the blight and its effects once and for all. Since you’re a rider, you can travel around on the monsters, give them names and fight with them in battle. The character customisation is a lot more extensive than in say, Pokemon Sun and Moon or Let’s Go too, so you if you enjoyed that aspect, there’s a lot more on offer for you.

8. Siralim 3

Available on: PC, PS4 (in NA, coming soon to EU)

If you have fond memories of the earlier Pokemon games like Red, Blue, or Yellow, the Siralim series is sure to appeal to you with its retro-inspired style. As a pixelated, GameBoy-esque monster catching RPG, this is the closest thing to Pokemon you can currently play on PC (it recently launched on PS4 in North America too, and is expected to release in Europe soon). As the king or queen of Nex, you set out to fight against the tainted king of Siralim who has spread war and chaos across the world of Rodia. Siralim has a huge library of creatures to collect, with over 700 variants to find. You can breed the creatures and get them to fight for you too. Throughout Rodia, there are randomly generated dungeons for you to explore, and you can also craft artifacts and spell gems to give your creatures different advantages in battle. Siralim 3 is the latest entry in the series, but 1 and 2 are also worth a look if this catches your fancy.

9. Nexomon

Available on: iOS, Android

It doesn’t get much closer than this. Nexomon is essentially a Pokemon clone with it’s own take on catching and taming creatures. As you can see in the trailer above, it’s pretty similar to the classic Pokemon RPG, with its own cartoon-y style. You explore the Nexoworld which is built up of various different regions, where you’ll encounter all sorts of interesting creatures to raise and battle with. There are over 300 Nexocon to catch, and you can evolve them into more powerful forms as you level them up. Just like Pokemon, there are also unique Legendary Nexomon to find. The game does have it’s own story-driven adventure too, where you travel to save the world from the feared Nexomon King. With nice animated creatures with appealing designs, this is just the ticket if you’re looking to get your Pokemon-like fix on your smartphone

10. Little Friends: Dogs and Cats

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Having a Pokemon isn’t just for Christmas. They really do become your friends who help you conquer many battles and fulfil your destiny to be the very best, like no one ever was. Pets are the closest thing we have to having Pokemon in the real-world (aside from Pokemon Go, of course). And if the companionship of raising and training Pokemon is what you love the most and you don’t have a dog or cat of your own, Little Friends: Dogs and Cats is just what you need. The adorable pet training simulator lets you play with up to three pets at once and own up to 12 in total. Each cat or dog has their own unique personalities for you to get to know, and just like Pokemon Let’s Go, you can pet and feed them treats and dress them up with over 600 stylish accessories. With a variety of breeds to choose from, you can form friendships and bond with a whole host of different furry friends who can some very neat tricks.