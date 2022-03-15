Best games like It Takes Two for co-operative fun

Because it's so innovative, it's understandable to want more games like It Takes Two to dive into next. It Takes Two is a cooperative-only puzzle platformer that's been lauded for its gameplay variety, original puzzle design, and absolutely wild setpieces. Hazelight Studios, Josef Fares’ development studio struck gold with its most recent game sweeping up awards after its launch in 2021. But, now you've watched the credits roll, here are 10 games like It Takes Two you might want to play next.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Available on: Nintendo Switch

We’re so thrilled Super Mario 3D World got a second chance on Nintendo Switch since it originally debuted on the Wii U, a system hardly anyone purchased. Super Mario 3D World is brimming with personality, featuring adorable cat suits for your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. While you can certainly play this game solo, we highly recommend playing co-op with up to three other players online or locally. Join your friends to complete puzzles, defeat bosses, and experience the wonderful levels Nintendo has created. And when you’re finished, do make sure you check out Bowser’s Fury, which is a welcome new story-focused addition to the package that can also be enjoyed co-operatively.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Available on: PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, PS3, iOS, Android

While this game isn’t developed by Hazelight Studios, it was directed by Fares, sharing DNA with It Takes Two. In many ways, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is the foundation of Hazelight’s co-op design initiative, allowing you to control the two brothers simultaneously with the use of each thumbstick. Though, a recent version of the game actually allows for true cooperative gameplay, falling in line with the likes of It Takes Two and A Way Out. Much like Fares’ newer games, Brothers covers heavy, emotional topics that will no doubt pull at the heartstrings.

Unravel Two

Available on: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

Unravel Two is an underrated 2.5D platforming gem that is more like It Takes Two than you might expect. In it, you play as a Yarny, a character made of yarn. But in this game, you can play with a friend, which makes many of the platforming segments more enjoyable. However you decide to play, Unravel Two is a beautiful journey with challenging puzzles that feel satisfying to complete. Though, if you get stuck, the game features a handy hint system to help you along the way. This is a game that excels at showing, not telling, with few moments of exposition, which makes it more immersive.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Available on: PS4, PS5

This is an interesting entry because it’s sort of a spinoff from the main LittleBigPlanet series. Instead of allowing players to create their own levels, Sackboy: A Big Adventure follows the titular Sackboy in a 3D platforming experience, much more in line with what you’d find in a Mario game. The result is something special, giving players a surprisingly fantastic platformer with some of the most impressive visuals the PS5 has to offer. As with most games on this list, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is more fun with a friend, though solo-play is available too. This game actually resembles It Takes Two from a visual perspective, with characters and stages that seem like they’ve been shrunk down. You can even see the stitching in great detail across both games!

Minecraft

Available on: All platforms

While Minecraft doesn’t necessarily lean into puzzle-platforming, it does include one of the most robust creation suites we’ve ever seen in a video game. If you’re creative, you can pretty much make your own platforming stages, with puzzles to solve, and enemies to fight. That’s the great thing about Minecraft: You’re only limited by your imagination, and since the game’s launch over a decade ago, we’ve seen some impressive creations. But even if you aren’t a creative type, you can still explore the world with friends while gathering resources and surviving against the deadly creatures that roam each biome.

Rayman Legends

Available on: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U

While Mario understandably gets a lot of love, it’s a shame Rayman has been pushed to the background for some reason. The last game in the series, Rayman Legends, is arguably the best, featuring inventive 2D stages, beautiful visuals, and equally enjoyable music throughout. There’s something almost magical about playing this game, especially when you get into a flow of perfectly-timed jumps that match up with the music. Of course, playing with friends makes it even better – even more so when it comes to defeating enemies and solving light puzzles. It’s a shame Ubisoft has seemingly abandoned the series, but we’re hopeful it will come back someday.

Portal 2

Portal 2 might very well be the best co-op puzzle game of all time. It somehow took the unique mechanics from the first installment, added new features with cooperative play in mind, and turned everything up to 11. Valve could have implemented co-op as an afterthought, but instead, you can tell the game is built from the ground up with multiplayer as the main focus. Aside from the expertly designed gameplay, the writing is somehow better than the first game, with a memorable cast of characters who still remain relevant all these years later. We aren’t alone in wishing Valve will make another Portal game.

Snipperclips

Snipperclips doesn’t have epic set pieces or even an emotional story, but it does have some of the best gameplay the Nintendo Switch has to offer. Once again, this is a game designed to prioritize co-op, forcing players to work together to get through the stages. In it, players start off as generic shapes made of construction paper. Each participant must then cut one another to match the specific required shapes, which starts off easy, but quickly gets more challenging. The game then throws puzzles at you alongside the cutting mechanics, making teamwork even more essential. This is one of those cute games that will eventually lead to both players screaming at one another, but it’s all in good fun.

Castle Crashers

Available on: PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

One of the reasons It Takes Two is so fantastic is thanks to its variety, with smart puzzles, lots of action, and impressive level design. If you’re someone who gravitates towards the action side of things, Castle Crashers is absolutely one you should try. It falls into the beat ‘em up category, with exceptionally well-designed combat, and funny animations alongside it. On top of the fantastic gameplay, Castle Crashers is immensely funny, due in part to the crude art that looks like it would be drawn on a napkin rather than a successful video game. And of course, the chaos is amplified when you play with friends, and thankfully, Castle Crashers supports a total of four players.

A Way Out

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Rounding out our list of games like It Takes Two is an obvious one, but still, a game that you must play if you liked It Takes Two. A Way Out is Hazelight's previous game, focusing on two escaped convicts as they run from the law. Much like It Takes Two, A Way Out is only playable with a friend, with no single-player option available. This was a smart design decision, as it forces players to work together, giving a shared experience with each playthrough. This game is a little darker than It Takes Two, focusing on more mature themes – especially towards the end of the game. The writing is excellent, the gameplay is smart, and the overall experience is memorable. It’s a must-play if you need another co-op game to dive into.