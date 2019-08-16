Game of Thrones' The Mountain and DJ Dimitri Vegas will face off in Mortal Kombat 11 at Gamescom 2019

Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm studios has announced that EDM DJ Dimitri Vegas and Iceland-born strongman and Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson will face off in two different live Mortal Kombat 11 matchups at Gamescom 2019.

The first match, "The Music vs. the Muscle," will be shown only to Gamescom attendees at the Google Stadia consumer booth on August 22 at 4:30pm CEST/10:30am EST. This is the first time Mortal Kombat 11 will be playable on Stadia, and fans can get their hands on it at the consumer booth during regular Gamescom show hours.

The two celebs will face off again on August 22 at 5:30pm CEST/11:30am EST at the Xbox Open Doors fan experience, but this time the matchup will be livestreamed on Mixer and the NetherRealm Twitch Channel. The stream will also debut the trailer for the Dimitri Vegas Sub-Zero skin (which looks exactly like you'd think it would). Mortal Kombat 11 owners can get the skin the same day the trailer drops on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Gamescom attendees can also play the newest DLC character, Nightwolf, at the Xbox Open Doors event from August 21 to August 23.

Dimitri Vegas is best known as one half of the EDM duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, and Icelandic strongman Björnsson will forever be remembered as the Mountain from HBO's Game of Thrones, or the man who crushed Oberyn Martell's head like a grape (spoilers?). I'm tuning in just to see how ridiculously tiny a controller must look in The Mountain's hands.

Gamescom 2019 kicks off in Cologne, Germany on August 19 with Geoff Keighly's Opening Night Live event and runs until August 24. Stay tuned for all of our exclusive coverage of the event.