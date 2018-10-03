Game of Thrones season 8 will have "monumental set pieces" (possibly involving the entire cast), says Jorah Mormont

Game of Thrones season 8 is going to be big. How big, you ask? Well, Iain Glen – better known as soppy third wheel Jorah Mormont in the show – has waxed lyrical about the scope of the upcoming final six episodes. He’s even hinted at who he wants on the Iron Throne (you’ll never guess) and is trying to double, maybe even triple, bluff fans about the Game of Thrones ending.

Speaking to The Express, Glen explains how he did a table read with the entire cast that involved going through “the six best scripts [with] monumental set pieces.” For reference, certain moments (and possibly battles) are being described as monumental despite us already suffering through the Red Wedding, the Battle of the Bastards, and Jaime Lannister banging his sister in the pilot. All three are irreparably burned into my psyche.

At the risk of me putting two and two together and getting five, here’s hoping that the entire cast were there for the sole purpose of actually appearing in the scene. I want a battle with everyone from Tyrion, to Cersei, to Dany all involved. Chuck in the Cleganebowl, too, and we’re golden.

That’s not all. HBO appears to have doubled down on the commission for Game of Thrones season 8 with episodes that “took longer to film, cost more, and are more surprising.” While we’ve had the idea of movie-length Thrones episodes debunked, this certainly feels like we’re going to get everything we love about the show turned up to 11 for its final run.

Elsewhere, Glen reveals who he wants to win the Game of Thrones. His answer’s not so surprising: Daenerys. But it’s what he says after that’s most compelling, saying, “You may be surprised by the obvious though!”

Stop playing with our emotions, Jorah!

If you want to connect the dots, your best bet would be to pore over these deliciously teasing Game of Thrones theories.