"Crushed my heart into a million pieces" - The internet reacts to Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

This week's Game of Thrones season 8 episode wasn't messing around

Game of Thrones season 8
Image credit: HBO

Who’d have thought the Game of Thrones season 8 Battle of Winterfell episode would be dwarfed by what comes after? But that was pretty much the case with Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5, which delivered a large dose of shocking moments, as well as a death or two to really stoke the fires before the show’s final act. It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Twitter users had their say on some long-awaited lovey-dovey moments, as well as the shortest game of Winterfell whispers in recorded history. Big spoilers follow!

Ghost is alive

Phew. The last remaining Direwolf, Ghost, ran off into the darkness during the Battle of Winterfell and many fans feared the worst. Little did we know that an even more tragic moment was yet to come. Sure, Ghost is alive and that’s all well and good, but Jon’s blanking of his family pet had many fans feeling upset.

Gendry's proposal

Maybe it’s the Stark’s recent record at weddings, or the fact that Arya really is No One, but she turned down Gendry (the newly-minted lord of Storm’s End) and his proposal in lightning-quick time.

Jamie and Brienne

However, the ‘shippers didn’t have to go home empty handed. After giving Brienne funny looks all night, the Kingslayer, Jaime, finally plucked up the courage to lie beside her. Of course, this being Thrones, he broke her heart in the end. This was a dispiriting 70 minutes, huh?

Bronn strikes a bargain

That bloody crossbow. Just when we thought everything was right in the world, Bronn swaggers in with his weapon (no, not that weapon) pointed at the Lannister brothers. He swore to Cersei he’d kill them, but now he’s been promised High Garden by Tyrion. Methinks Bronn has one more barter left in him – and it may be his undoing. You don’t play the Game of Thrones and stack the deck in your favour without your head ending up on a pike at some point.

The secret's out

Have you heard? Jon Snow’s a Targaryen. Everyone else has too. Jon told Sansa and Arya; Sansa then told Tyrion; Tyrion then told Varys and… you can see where I’m going with this. Treason’s on the mind of Dany’s two biggest (remaining) allies, and it’s all because Jon couldn’t keep his mouth shut.

Two big deaths send a message

RIP Rhaegar the dragon and Missandei. Both fell at the hands of Euron and The Mountain respectively this week, though it’s only served to anger Dany and excite fans heading into the final two episodes.

