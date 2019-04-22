The biggest questions we have about Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

You'd better have watched Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2, because we're about to go in deep into spoiler territory. The credits have just rolled and we have questions, like, a wagon's worth of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 questions. It was an episode of unexpected humor, poignant moments and unsettling origin stories about giant's milk, but it was also packed with moments that hint at what's to come.

So from this sentence on you can expect more spoilers than Daenerys has fabulous fur ensembles. Scrolls past the picture of Ser Davos Seaworth serving up dinner to ponder over all the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 questions we have boggling our brains.

1. Is Daenerys going to kill Jon Snow?

The end of the episode saw Jon breaking the news about his parentage to a horrified Daenerys. She seems upset not because it means she was banging her nephew, but because he's now the official heir to the Iron Throne.

We've watched her get more and more ruthless as she's ascended to power - last week's callback to the execution of Samwell Tarly's father and brother was a reminder of that - and her lust for power is far more powerful than her love for the smoldering snowman.

2. Did Podrick's song have a hidden meaning?

As our favorite characters caught up, exchanged one liners - and in some cases bodily fluids - Podrick Payne sang a mournful tune called Jenny of Oldstones to set the mood. A closer look the song could reveal something about the upcoming finale though, and how Jon will ultimately react to his right to the Iron Throne.

According to the books, Jenny of Oldstones was actually a woman who Prince Duncan Targaryen fell in love with, and when his father Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen objected to the match, Prince Duncan gave up his right to the throne to be with her. Imagine that, a Targaryen heir giving up his right to the throne...

3. Is Tyrion going to figure something out from Bran's story?

In amongst all the fan service and stories about giant nipples, it would have been easy to miss what felt like a crucial meeting. Tyrion took a break from drinking wine and thinking about dying during oral sex to ask Bran about his origin story. The camera cut away, but is Tyrion going to figure out something crucial from Brann's story that could be used to defeat the Night King?

Oh and did Bran throw in the little detail that "YOUR BROTHER PUSHED ME OUT OF A BLOODY WINDOW" at any point?

4. What is going to happen in the crypt?

There's been far too much talk about who is going to go into "the crypt" during this episode for my liking. By the time the battle is raging with the White Walkers that underground sanctuary is going to be absolutely packed to the ceiling with adorable children and kind-faced women, and by the laws of Game of Thrones that means something terrible is going to happen in there. Will there be some hideous mole people variant of the undead that claws its way in? Can the Night King bring the dead from the crypts back? Is there something else down there just as deadly?

The trailer for Game of Thrones season 8 clearly showed Arya holding a torch, blood down the right side of her face, running and terrified. The torch and stone walls suggest she's underground and possibly in the crypts, but we're going to have to wait and see what she's fleeing from, or toward.

5. When will Melisandre reappear?

After burning a child at the stake, Melisandre took a bit of time off from King bothering and Lord of Lighting, but the last time we saw her in Game of Thrones season 7 she told Varys "I will return dear Spider. One last time. I have to die in this strange country, just like you."

In this episode, Arya's chat with Gendry about his sexual history (you get it girl) felt like a chance for the writers to remind us all about her witchy powers, just in time for her to make a dramatic entrance in the next few episodes.

6. How quickly is Grey Worm going to die?

Because I tell you right now, all that talk about a beach holiday in Narth is a giant red flag.