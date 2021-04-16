Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon adds The Serpent actor Fabian Frankel

Winter is coming again. The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon continues to add to its cast with Fabien Frankel's addition.

The prequel series will center on House Targaryen, which Daenerys Targaryen was a member of. However, the upcoming series takes place hundreds of years before the main HBO series and will feature the Targaryen civil war, better known as the Dance of the Dragons. Frankel will play Ser Criston Cole, common-born, Dornish son to the Steward of the Lord of Blackhaven. Variety describes Cole as having "no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name, his honor, and his preternatural skill with a sword."

The rest of the House of Dragons cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Fans of the Netflix and BBC One crimes series The Serpent should be familiar with Frankel, as he played the character Dominque Renelleau. He also previously played Theo Sipowicz in ABC’s NYPD Blue pilot, which launched back in 2019.

House of the Dragon has been given a 10-episode order by HBO and looks set to debut sometime next year. The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. Martin recently signed a five-year overall deal to create content for HBO and HBO Max. Martin is also an executive producer on HBO’s planned adaptations of Nnedi Okorafor’s Who Fears Death and Roger Zelazny’s Roadmarks.

There are currently multiple shows set within the Game of Thrones universe that are currently in the works at both HBO and HBO Max. Some of them include a series adaptation of Martin’s novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg. Martin is an executive producer on all of the shows.