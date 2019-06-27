Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is a mobile strategy game with all your favorite characters

With a huge cast of memorable characters, Game of Thrones has always been ripe for a hero-based strategy game in the vein of Fire Emblem Heroes. Lo and behold, Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall has come to fill that niche. The newly revealed mobile game focuses on collecting heroes and using them in turn-based battles, and it's coming to Android and iPhone devices this year.

As you may have deduced from the title, Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall takes place in the outskirts of Westeros. You're basically building your own Night Watch, and you can recruit characters from all over the series' timeline and world. The game takes place "a few decades" before the main story, "just after Lord Commanded Bryden Rivers disappeared while ranging beyond the wall."

No word on the status of ol' Rivers, but plenty of familiar faces will be available for recruitment - Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Melisandre, and Tormund Giantsbane to name a few. Developer Behaviour Interactive says dozens of heroes will be available, including different variants of characters like Jon Snow.

The combat underpinning all this hero collection looks like standard but serviceable grid-based strategy fair, and Behaviour Interactive says Beyond the Wall will feature several different modes, including PvP. Judging from the images on the game's official site, you can customize your units using different traits, equipment, and skills, and the hero interface does look pretty detailed.

Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is scheduled to release later this year and is now available for pre-registration. Apparently, if 500,000 people pre-register, Behaviour Interactive will give everyone "10 Shards of Jon Snow." Maybe if enough people register, we'll get all of him.

