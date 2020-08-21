Future Games Show to host games from 2K, Ubisoft, Sega, and many more

The Future Games Show is set to air next Friday, August 28 and today we're delighted to announce some of the partners who are working with us on the Future Games Show, including Activision, Ubisoft, 2K, Sega, and more.

On top of that, you can also expect games from the likes of Devolver Digital, Modus Games, Merge Games, Frontier Developments, Daedalic Entertainment, PLAYISM, Stuck In Attic, Walkabout Games, General Interactive Co., Jaw Drop Games, Rocketship Park, TeamKill Media, Toplitz Productions, Studio 369, Raw Fury, The Binary Mill, Systemic Reaction, Ice Water Games and more.

It's another absolutely packed show filled with some of the biggest blockbuster games of the year, as well as plenty of intriguing indies. While you'll have to wait to see which games our partners will be bringing to the show, we can tell you that they'll be presented by David Hayter and Debi Mae West, who you'll recognise as the voices of Metal Gear's Solid Snake and Meryl Silverburugh. We're already checking our home offices to see if there's any suspiciously large cardboard boxes…

Naturally, we're buzzing to show you everything in-store for the show and if you're as excited as us, you'll want to make sure you're around on Friday August 28 from 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST. You'll be able to watch the show on Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and right here on GamesRadar.

