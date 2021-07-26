Funimation free trial - everything you need to know in 2021

Funimation is the premiere online platform for watching the latest and greatest subbed or dubbed anime series and OVA episodes. While you can stream certain shows for free - without an account or subscription - you are limited to the shows you can watch and there are pre-roll and post-roll video ads to contend with.

The best way to watch all kinds of stellar anime series is by having a subscription to Funimation Premium, which comes in three different plans, while offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Fumination - Free Trial

Funimation is currently offering a 14-day free trial that comes as standard when you subscribe to any plans, or you can give the service a try risk-free without committing to Funimation Premium just yet.

Whether you're a seasoned anime otaku, or a casual fan who wants to relive the 90s Shōnen Jump era, there's something for everyone with an estimated 15,000 hours worth of content to browse through. Such new additions to the Premium plan include the latest series of My Hero Academia, The World Ends With You The Animation, RE-MAIN, and The Duke of Death and his Maid.

Fumination Plans

(Image credit: Bones/Funimation)

Fumination Premium: The cheapest version of Funimation Plus will run you $5.99 per month and features the full library of subbed and dubbed anime library across two simultaneous devices, such as PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch or your smartphone of choice.

Fumination Premium Plus: For $7.99 per month, you get everything that's included in the premium plan as well as support for streaming on up to five simultaneous devices at the same time as well as downloads for offline viewing and members-only benefits. If you're someone that watches a lot of anime on the go, or wants to be able to hot-swap between their phone and games console around the house easily, this is the plan we'd personally recommend.

Fumination Premium Plus Ultra: Paying monthly isn't going to be for everyone. If you'd rather just pay one lump sum, this plan has an asking price of $99.99 per year which is otherwise virtually identical to Premium Plus, but includes a couple of annual perks for members. As it's virtually the same price - give or take $4 - we would suggest considering what's easier out of these two for you from a convenience point of view.

Keep in mind that these different plans are only available in the US. If you're based somewhere such as the UK, you will only have the Funimation Premium Plus plan to go for, which will run you £4.99 per month. The service is currently only available in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

