Fortnite season 3 battle pass trailer jumps the shark with Aquaman, helicopters, and more

New trailers have arrived for Fortnite chapter 2 season 3, revealing everything you could want to know about today's giant update for Epic's free to play battle royale game.

First up is the Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 battle pass trailer, which details all the new gameplay mechanics, unlockable items, and Fortnite map features that are being rolled in as part of Epic's latest shake-up to the game.

It also really sounds like it's narrated by Half-Life: Alyx and Flight of the Conchords actor Rhys Darby. Either that or someone who sounds exactly like him. Anyway, check it out below:

Read more (Image credit: Epic Games) It looks like Fortnite is getting a first-person mode

In addition, the Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 launch trailer reveals the cinematic that'll play when you boot up the game for the first time as part of this new season. It's very much focused on the underwater theme of the new map, with a nice Jaws homage that highlights the addition of rideable sharks found swimming around the ocean in-game.

Aquaman also turns up, confirming that Epic's working partnership with DC Comics is as strong and healthy as ever. Like season 2's Deadpool, Jason Momoa's subaquatic superhero will likely be the cream of the crop for the new battle pass, and no doubt will take some time to unlock.

We'll be covering all things Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 throughout the day, so be sure to check in with GamesRadar for any help with guides, Easter eggs, and more.