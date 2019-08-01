Fortnite Season 10: The biggest changes for the latest season

Fortnite Season 10 (or X to give it its official title) is finally here and it’s brought what might be some of the biggest changes to the game we’ve ever seen. So stick around as we tell you the biggest changes in Fortnite Season 10 including new locations, missions, and more.

Fortnite Battle Pass Missions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Instead of the usual Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges, this time around it's all about Fortnite Battle Pass Missions. They're still released on a weekly basis, and they still function and read like the old style Battle Pass Challenges. Released each week, they're a series of thematic objectives that will not only grant you Battle Stars, and XP, but also exclusive cosmetic items - including options for the Fortnite Tier 100 Season 10 skin.

For week one we've got the Fortnite Road Trip challenges, which include visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur and a Stone Head Statue, dealing damage to opponents whilst in a vehicle and destroying stop signs with the Catalyst Outfit. Each week will offer seven Fortnite missions to complete, with the full set not unlocking until you've ticked off some of the initial three.

The B.R.U.T.E

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's unclear exactly what the letters in B.R.U.T.E stand for, but this two-person mech suit we're probably going to feel so powerful we won't even care. After the controversies around the additions of planes to season 9, it's weird Epic has added another overpowered vehicle to the mix. It's technically possible to pilot them solo, but you'll have to switch between moving and shooting in order to make the most of them - which will leaves you very vulnerable indeed.

If you're the driver you can dash into combat, use the Super Jump, and also stomp enemies and structures. This not only causes serious damage, but can also grant you materials for building with later on.

The passenger on the other hand is all about the weapons. You've got two at your disposal: a shotgun with 10 round clip capable of dealing 50 damage, with a 1.5x multiplier for headshots; and a missile launcher that fires up to 10 missiles at once. You hold down trigger to start loading them, and they'll either fire when you release the trigger, or it'll automatically fire all 10 once they're loaded.

Plus, if you consume 200 of any material whilst in the B.R.U.T.E, you'll create a personal overshield that will protect you both for five seconds.

Rift Zones

As you probably gathered from the Fortnite Season 10 teasers, the map is now going to be a blend of old and new locations. The Zero Point Explosion that occurred between seasons has caused new Fortnite Rift Zones to appear, and through these Rifts locations once thought to be lost are reappearing. Interestingly, Epic Games states that they won't quite be the same as they were before...

New locations

It's less of the idea of new locations for Season 10, but rather old locations making a comeback. The orb at Loot Lake has exploded and brought with it an old favourite point of interest - Dusty Depot. The area was original destroyed by a meteor way back at the end of season 3. The meteor itself has also returned as a new point of interest, but it seems the Rift Zones will alter various points of interest when you enter them, but this will change from week to week.

Vaulted Weapons

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A new season always means changes for some of the weapons and other features that we've come to know and love / hate in Fortnite, and this season is no different. The vaulted items for season 10 are as follows:

Baller

Quad Crasher

Flint Knock Pistol

Semi-Auto Sniper

Tactical Assault Rifle

Mounted Turret

Air Strike

Itemized Glider Redeploy (although still available in large team modes)

