Where to find Fortnite geysers to launch into the air

Use Fortnite geysers near Reality Falls to blast into the air and complete one of the Week 2 quests. Once you’ve found a geyser, stand on top of it and wait for it to erupt, sending you sky high to redeploy your glider. This easy challenge will bag you 15,000 XP, so it’s well worth doing to help you level up the new Fortnite Season 3 battle pass. Here are all the Fortnite geyser locations around Reality Falls so that you can easily complete this challenge.

Fortnite geyser locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Reality Seeds (Image credit: Epic Games) Pick weeds near Fortnite Reality Seeds for another Week 2 challenge

Geysers are only found in the western section of the Fortnite map that’s full of giant, glowing mushrooms. It’s also where you can find Reality Falls and Greasy Grove. There are 12 geysers in this area, but you’ll find seven of them clustered together in Peril Pass, making that your best spot for completing this easy challenge, and the nearby Reality Tree has lots of loot for you to grab later. Use the above map and the information below to help you get to any of the Fortnite geyser locations:

Peril Pass: You’ll find seven geysers all very close together in this landmark area, which is just west of Reality Falls Reality Falls north: There’s a geyser out on a small rocky island in the lake area fed by several waterfalls that’s just north of the Reality Tree. Reality Falls south: South of Reality Falls and across the road, you’ll find a geyser towards the top of a cliff. Shelly Shoals: There’s a geyser west-southwest of Greasy Grove around a large cliff formation on the west coast by a landmark called Shelly Shoals. Displaced Depot: You can find a geyser east-northeast of the Displaced Depot landmark building. It’s on top of the rock formation that looks like a giant shark head. Scratch Pad: Go southwest from the Scratch Pad landmark to find a geyser on top of a hill surrounded by trees.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now that you’ve made your way to a geyser, you just need to stand over it when it starts blasting water so that you get fired upwards too, allowing you to redeploy your glider and scout the area from above or reposition. Do this a total of three times – you can even use the same geyser three times – to complete the challenge and get the large XP reward. It doesn’t even have to be done in the same match either, although we reckon it’s best if you land around Peril Pass at the start of a match to complete the challenge as quickly as possible.

From Reality Falls, you can head north to Rave Cave where you can find the Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer. You’ll need to hop into a Baller vehicle and get inside the tunnel to cross off one of the Week 2 Fortnite quests. While you’re in the area, look out for some Fortnite Runaway Boulders, which can be dislodged using your Baller for another challenge.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Groovy Grove | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Among Us back bling | Fortnite Dragon Rune Lance