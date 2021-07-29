Fortnite gets a Bloodsport skin to mark The Suicide Squad hitting cinemas

Fortnite is introducing a Bloodsport skin from The Suicide Squad to celebrate the movie’s release this weekend.

As announced by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn along with a little help from Bloodsport himself, Idris Elba, Fortnite fans can look forward to the DC character joining the battle royale game soon.

The tweet that announced the news is actually only a teaser with more details about this crossover expected later today. From the 10 second clip featuring Idris Elba, we do get to see a glimpse of the new skin that is already causing havoc on the island with the use of rocket launchers and ziplines, which feels very fitting for Bloodsport.

Bloodsport isn’t the first DC character to make their way into Fortnite, and not even the only member of The Suicide Club either. Elba’s character will be joining fellow squadmate Harley Quinn (however not the same version he’s familiar with), as well as a few others close to Harley such as The Joker and Poison Ivy, and even some mutual enemies such as Batman and Aquaman.

There’s even a Fortnite/DC crossover comic series currently being published called Batman/Fortnite: Zero which sees Batman accidentally end up in the world of Fortnite. The brooding vigilante encounters several Fortnite regulars in the comics including Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and others as he tries to make sense of his new world and get back to Gotham City.

The Suicide Squad is due to release in cinemas in just a day's time on July 30 and sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

The new film isn’t a sequel or a reboot but is in fact its own standalone film with some minor references to the 2016 film before it. This means instead of the likes of The Joker or Deadshot, we’ll be introduced to Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, John Cena’s Peacemaker (who is getting his own spin-off HBO Max show ), Pete Davidson’s Blackguard, and slightly more surprisingly Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark .