Fortnite Fortbyte 50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

Another day, another Fortbyte to collect and this time, you need to be looking for Fortnite Fortbyte 50 which is accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins. Thankfully, you don't need any special unlocks for this from the Fortnite Season 9 battle pass, but it does have to be night time in order for you to collect it. If you don't know where this latest Fortbyte is in Fortnite, read on for a complete guide to Fortnite Fortbyte 50.

Fortnite Fortbyte 50 location: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

If you're familiar with the Fortnite map then you'll instantly know where to find castle ruins on a mountain top, but we'll forgive you if you're not sure. Look towards Haunted Hills and you'll spot the dilapidated castle on the mountain above it, often referred to as Haunted Castle. Jump from the battle bus and aim to land inside the castle.

In the middle of the castle you'll find a room with a pillar with two torches, and a chair with an ammo crate and a mounted deer head above it. On the other side of the room are two small archways; go through and you'll find Fortnite Fortbyte 50 in the corner. Hang around here until it turns night and you'll be able to pick up Fortbyte 50 without a problem.

If you've had to wait a while for it to become night time, you're close to the edge of the map so you might have a fair distance to run to get back into the circle so we'd recommend looting up while you wait for it to turn dark. Hopefully you find a launch pad so you can get back into the action pronto!