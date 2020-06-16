Fortnite Doomsday event breaks player records with a whopping 12 million participants

The Fortnite Doomsday event, which brought the heavily protracted Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 to a cataclysmic end last night, brought in a huge amount of players, Epic Games has revealed.

12 million players successfully logged in to the free-to-play battle royale across PC, consoles, and mobile, the studio confirmed on Twitter, with another 8.4 million watching the event live across Twitch and YouTube.

We were overwhelmed by the response to The Device. At 12M players in-game, we capped participation for stability while 8.4M more watched live on Twitch + YouTube. As we push the edge of what live-events can be, we’re improving systems so more of you can experience them in-game. pic.twitter.com/YTycsB1ZohJune 16, 2020

Read more (Image credit: Epic Games) It looks like Fortnite is getting a first-person mode

While that 12 million number is mightily impressive, breaking Epic's previous player count record from the Travis Scott event earlier this year, it could have been much higher, as the studio had to deliberately cap traffic at that threshold in order to keep Fortnite's servers afloat.

Epic has already promised that it's "improving systems" so more players will be able to experience future events in game, rather than watching them externally, as many expressed disappointment last night at not being able to log in and enjoy the show from the comfort of their own gaming platform.

Heck, even Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard couldn't get in, which probably explains why the studio suddenly feels compelled to make traffic flow a high priority for whatever Fortnite Chapter 2 season 3 has planned for us in the weeks and months ahead...