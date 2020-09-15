Forget Prime Day, the AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest ever price today

While always tempting to hold on for the big sales events like the Amazon Prime Day deals, there's simply no need to wait on some items, like these lowest ever prices on the AirPods Pro. Quite simply, we don't even see November's best Black Friday deals beating the likes of this given how rare Apple discounts are.

The AirPods Pro are a real treat for your ears, offering active noise cancellation, a transparency mode for hearing surroundings, a customizable fit, and loads of other gadgetry, all crammed into the stylish, small buds. There are three types of tips for extra comfort, too.

On the inside, Apple has been hard at work. For example, there's an inward-facing microphone that adjusts the sound so that it works specifically well for you and you alone with some trickery to add extra bass despite their small design. The Apple-designed H1 chip makes all this magic happen, as well as adding Siri support.

The Charging Case is now wireless, too, offering up to 24 hours of playback for the tiny buds, with five minutes of charging offering one hour of listening. All in all, these are the real deal, especially for this price.

Apple AirPods Pro | White | Wireless Charging Case | $249 $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this lowest ever price.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | White | Wireless Charging Case | £249 £199 at LaptopsDirect.co.uk

If you live in the UK, never fear: the exact same deal is also available with £50 off right now. Why not treat yourself? You've earned it. This is also the best price we've ever seen in the UK.

View Deal

So, if you want to invest in some new in-ear wireless headphones, we haven't seen a better price for the top-end AirPods, so make the most of it. If you'd like to check out some other options, along with the best prices, be sure to take a look at our best headphones guide. Looking for something better built for gaming? Then take a quick look at our guide to the best gaming headsets.