Flash Virgin broadband deals come with a free Nintendo Switch Lite

There's nothing quite like great value broadband deals, especially when it bundles together fibre broadband, exceptional entertainment, and a freebie, too. In this Virgin flash sale, you'll benefit from just that on its selected packages.

Whether you opt to sign up to its Ultimate Oomph bundle, or Bigger Oomph Sports + Movies bundle, you'll also receive a free Nintendo Switch Lite console, as well as over 210 Sky TV channels, fantastic internet speeds, and landline covered.

That's £199 of free hardware, or - if you're not all that fussed about receiving a console - you can get £200 credit towards paying for your bills.

With download speeds averaging up to 108Mbps in the Bigger bundle with Sky Sports and Sky Movies, or a whopping 630Mbps for the Ultimate Oomph package, Virgin is more than competent for even the most heavy duty tasks. Whether you want to stream or game, with multiple connections under one roof, you've got the power here to hack it - and then some.

Available across Virgin's three most feature packed bundles, find our highlighted deals below with details on everything included.

Make the most of this broadband deal flash sale

Want to weigh it up against some other options? Take a look at our comparison chart below. Simply pop in your postcode and see what offers are available in your area.

