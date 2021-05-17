First Snake Eyes trailer shows off action-packed G.I. Joe reboot

The first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins arrived at the MTV Movie Awards, and it's packed with plenty of sword-slashing action.

The film stars Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas actor Henry Golding as the titular character, and is an origin story that is expected to reboot the G.I. Joe film franchise. The trailer sees Snake Eyes begin his training with what appears to be the Arashikage clan of Ninjas, but not much else is revealed – besides a ton of explosive action.

"Snake Eyes has just blown me away," Golding told NME in 2020. "They've recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we've seen thus far on the big screen. I think there's room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise."

G.I. Joe was last seen on the big screen with 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which grossed over $375 million worldwide – but was not well-received by critics. Ray Park, best known for first bringing Darth Maul to life in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, previously played the character of Snake Eyes in G.I. Joe: Retaliation as well as G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is already a follow-up to Snake Eyes in the works, though it's said to be more of an "expansion" of the G.I. Joe universe than a sequel.

Along with Golding, Snake Eyes' cast includes Samara Weaving, Úrsula Corberó, Andrew Koji, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, and Peter Mensah. It's set for release July 23, 2021. Until then, check out our guide to this year's upcoming movie release dates.