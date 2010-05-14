First footage of Bulletstorm: How many kills can you count?

Bulletstorm might be one of themost sadistic videogamesI've ever seen. It's a shooter designed to discourage just shooting, one that rewards you - with actual points - for mercilessly torturing and toying with enemies before finally allowing them to die. If you're killinga guy with a single bullet, you're doing it wrong. If you're impaling him on a giant cactus needle before wrapping him in explosives, you're starting to learn.

This debut trailer - which showcasesthe very first gameplayfootage of Bulletstorm - celebrates that ultraviolent style. Seriously, try to count how many poor, screaming enemies die in this video, and in how many disturbingly different ways. I got 25, but I'm pretty sure I missed a few...

May 13, 2010



Epic Games and Cliff Bleszinski are bringing you another ultraviolent franchise. Let's see how the two compare