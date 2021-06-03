Final Fantasy 7 Remake update gets players ready for PS5 version next week

Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PS4 has received a new update which will make transferring your save to the PS5 version of the game much easier.

The PS4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was no slouch in the graphical department when it hit early last year. The game looked excellent despite debuting on older hardware. Because of that, excitement is high for what Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the enhanced PS5 version, will bring to the table.

That release is just around the corner. On June 10, players will have access to the fully-realised version of the game on their PS5. To get ready for that, Square Enix has released Update 1.02 for the game. Now, players can login to the PS4 version of the game and upload their saves to prepare for Intergrade. This will ensure the process of jumping into your ongoing save on the new console version should be quick and easy.

The great thing about Intergrade is that if you bought the PS4 version of the game, you'll be getting the native PS5 upgrade for free. This should mean that on June 10, you will be able to load your old save up into the new generation version of the game with minimal barrier.

It’s worth noting that just because you own Final Fantasy 7 Remake does not mean you are eligible for this free upgrade. If you picked up the game during March when it was free on PS Plus, you will not be able to get the upgrade. You’d instead have to get your hands on the full-priced game.

There is new content coming to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in the form of Episode Intermission which will focus on fan-favourite character Yuffie. This will give players something new to chew on so even if you’ve completed your run through Midgar last time out, there will be a reason to return to your old save. It is worth noting, however, that this content will be available separately from the upgrade.



