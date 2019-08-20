Final Fantasy 8 Remastered gets September release date

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered just got a release date, and it's sooner than we expected. On September 3, fans will have the chance to re-experience the cult-classic Final Fantasy 8 with updated visuals and customization options on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

#FinalFantasy VIII returns as FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered featuring new graphical enhancements and a whole host of options to customize your gameplay experience! Coming to #PS4, #NintendoSwitch, #Xbox One, and #Steam on September 3.Pre-order today! https://t.co/6MID8Dft6Z pic.twitter.com/aUwu6QgKdBAugust 20, 2019

Sandwiched in between the releases of two undisputed classics, Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 10, Final Fantasy 8 feels very much like a middle child of the franchise. Too often overlooked by casual observers, the remaster's release on every major platform should give it some much-needed attention.

The news was rather unexpectedly announced on the official Final Fantasy Twitter page along with an all-new trailer. The Twitter announcement also confirms that pre-orders are now open and links to a page with information on where to do so: the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam. Conspicuously enough, there's no mention of the Nintendo eShop or Switch release anywhere on the page at the time of this writing, so here's hoping we can pre-order it on the Switch soon.

Final Fantasy 8 joins a growing catalog of remastered Final Fantasy games to be and to have been released on PC and consoles. After a long delay, Final Fantasy X/X-2 were released on Switch and Xbox One this past April, and of course there's the most highly-anticipated full-fledged remake of Final Fantasy 7 coming next March .