Final Fantasy 7 Remake players can now pick up a pair of Seraphic Earrings for free on the PS Store.

Seemingly dropped out of nowhere, Square Enix is currently offering players with Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS5 and the Yuffie DLC Episode INTERmission to claim the free earrings which "can reinvigorate one's mind and body. Automatically revives the wearer from incapacitation." Players must make sure they’ve also updated the game to the latest version in order to use the earrings in-game.

This random little drop could be to coincide with the other recent news that PS Plus members can now upgrade their free version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake to the PS5 version - something previously only available to those who had purchased the game either digitally or physically.

In other Final Fantasy 7 news, the stuttering issue some Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC players have been experiencing is actually (mostly) fixable with a trick . Apparently switching the Square Enix JRPG to DirectX 11 mode will reduce the number of frame rate drops you see in the game and make it run smoother, especially during the early hours of the game.

If you’ve been waiting for the last Final Fantasy pixel remaster to release, we have some good news about that too. Square Enix announced yesterday that the Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster will release on PC, iOS, and Android in February 2022.